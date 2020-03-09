Feminist groups hold mass Women’s Day marches across Chile

Across Latin America where rape and domestic abuse are common, women rallied in support of International Women’s Day.

One of the biggest marches was in Chile, where demonstrators clashed with police as feminists called for a nationwide strike on Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

