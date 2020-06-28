Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin named Ireland’s new prime minister

Ireland has a new prime minister.

Micheal Martin will lead an historic coalition.

His Fianna Fail party is working with longtime rival Fine Gael for the first time, along with the Green Party.

The coalition ends months of political deadlock.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

