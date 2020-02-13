Fiasco in Thuringia: Will the AfD destroy Merkel’s legacy? | To the point

The CDU’s flirtation with the far-right populist AfD party in the state of Thuringia has plunged the centre-right party into a deep identity crisis and triggered the resignation of its leader. Nothing less than its future course is at stake.

Guests: Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico), Derek Scally (Irish Times), Vendeline von Bredow (Economist)

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle