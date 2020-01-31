FIC2020: The top cybersecurity trends to watch for

As the 12th edition of the International Forum on Cybersecurity (FIC) comes to an end in the French city of Lille, we tell you what types of cyber attacks are on the rise and how hackers are still using the art of deception to get hold of your confidential information.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en