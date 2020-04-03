-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Field trip! Penguin meets beluga whales in aquarium closed amid coronavirus crisis
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: ©Shedd Aquarium/Lana Gonzalez
A penguin at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium took a ‘field trip’ to meet beluga whales, as the facility is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage published on Monday shows the curious penguin waddling around and attentively observing the beluga whales through the aquarium glass. The penguin caught the whales’ attention, who gathered to stare back at the bird.
Such an encounter would be very unlikely for these animals if they were not living in captivity, as beluga whales are northern hemisphere animals and penguins are only found in the southern hemisphere.
Video ID: 20200403-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly