Field trip! Penguin meets beluga whales in aquarium closed amid coronavirus crisis

A penguin at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium took a ‘field trip’ to meet beluga whales, as the facility is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage published on Monday shows the curious penguin waddling around and attentively observing the beluga whales through the aquarium glass. The penguin caught the whales’ attention, who gathered to stare back at the bird.

Such an encounter would be very unlikely for these animals if they were not living in captivity, as beluga whales are northern hemisphere animals and penguins are only found in the southern hemisphere.

