Fighting continues in Libya as fears of coronavirus spread
There are no reports of the coronavirus reaching Libya yet.
But fear of an outbreak has sparked panic buying in food shops.
The government has closed restaurants and cafes at night, banned large crowds and sealed its borders, all while fighting continues in the country’s civil war.
At least 15 fighters and civilians have been killed in the latest battles near the capital.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.
