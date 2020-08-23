Fighting to survive Manchester’s £1BN property boom

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Manchester has become one of the fastest developing cities in Europe, but despite a property boom, some locals feel they are losing out.

Richard Ravenscroft has been living homeless in Greater Manchester for the past three years after suddenly losing his brother and then his home.

With hundreds of new high-rise homes appearing every month, Manchester has become one of the fastest developing cities in Europe.

But some locals feel they are being priced out – and made homeless.

Richard says he “dropped through the gap”and was unable to find a home – but his life could be about to take a positive turn.

Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC

