-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab - 12 hours ago
-
Germany COVID concerts: Experiment to study virus transmission - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Police deployed to Berlin hospital where Navalny receives treatment - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital as his treatment continues - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Hundreds take streets to protest police violence in Dusseldorf - 12 hours ago
-
Un-BEE-lievably brave Indian girl gets covered with 100,000 bees to highlight their importance - 12 hours ago
-
‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Inferno of lightning-sparked California fires captured in chilling footage - 12 hours ago
-
China: Beijing eases outdoor mask rules as COVID cases drop - 12 hours ago
-
Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional - 12 hours ago
Fighting to survive Manchester’s £1BN property boom
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Manchester has become one of the fastest developing cities in Europe, but despite a property boom, some locals feel they are losing out.
Richard Ravenscroft has been living homeless in Greater Manchester for the past three years after suddenly losing his brother and then his home.
With hundreds of new high-rise homes appearing every month, Manchester has become one of the fastest developing cities in Europe.
But some locals feel they are being priced out – and made homeless.
Richard says he “dropped through the gap”and was unable to find a home – but his life could be about to take a positive turn.
Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC
#BBC #BBCManctopiaBillionPoundPropertyBoom #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.