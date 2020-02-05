Film show: Looking back at the work of Gilles Caron, the ‘James Dean of photojournalism’

Film critic Lisa Nesselson applauds a documentary about the truncated life and career of photographer Gilles Caron, who’s been described as the “James Dean of photojournalism”. The female director takes a personal approach to Caron’s work in Nigeria, Northern Ireland and Israel and provides a compelling portrait of a key witness of the second half of the 20th century.

