Film show: Tom Hanks is nicer than ever in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

Film critic Lisa Nesselson and Eve Jackson bring you the latest film show via their home computers in confinement. The films reviewed include “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Marielle Heller, where Tom Hanks plays American children’s TV presenter and beloved national treasure Fred Rogers. They also discuss the documentary “Be Natural”, directed by Pamela Green, about the first female to direct a film: Frenchwoman Alice Guy.

