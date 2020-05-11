Finance minister vows to protect French economy, as GDP shrivels

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire says the government will do all it can to protect the French economy, despite the GDP shrinking 5.8% in the first quarter, the worst result since World War II. FRANCE 24’s Kate Moody reports on the government’s latest measures to support workers and business.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en