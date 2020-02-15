-
Finding a future in impoverished Guinea Bissau | DW Stories
The new president of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has promised to improve the situation for the people in the country, which is marked by extreme poverty and corruption. So what is life like for ordinary people in the West African nation? DW spoke to teenager, 19 year old Zitu Albino. He is trying to make ends meet by working on a tourist boat. He told us about his hopes for the future and what in his opinion definitely has to change for things to get better in one of the world’s poorest nations.
