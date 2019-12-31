Finding my family after 44 years in prison | Al Jazeera Close Up

Last week, we shared the story of Otis as he tried to navigate the world after serving a 44-year sentence in prison. Now, we join him on his journey to find his family and reconnect with them to reunite with remnants of his past.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #CloseUp #