-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Firefighter Santa jumps from sky to save children’s smiles in Guatemala
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of underprivileged children living in Guatemala’s makeshift settlements waited under Guatemala City’s Las Vacas bridge on Sunday, as Municipal Firefighters’ senior officer Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappelled from the structure to deliver presents.
Children rejoiced as Chacon abseiled from the 124-metre-high (406 feet) bridge, carrying gifts donated by fellow firefighters and their families, in what has become an annual tradition.
Santa Chacon explained how the idea came to him: “I come from a very large family, despite the efforts of my parents Christmas came and they had no gift to give us. Sometimes we went to a church and there was an exchange of gifts, as a child I wanted more, a surprise gift, and this one did not arrive.”
He added: “There were many times that, as firefighters, we had to rescue a child, today what we are rescuing are smiles and it is more satisfying: the children are fine and we give them a little happiness, and the goal is that, bring a little happiness to poor children.”
Video ID: 20191223-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly