Firefighter Santa jumps from sky to save children’s smiles in Guatemala

Dozens of underprivileged children living in Guatemala’s makeshift settlements waited under Guatemala City’s Las Vacas bridge on Sunday, as Municipal Firefighters’ senior officer Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, rappelled from the structure to deliver presents.

Children rejoiced as Chacon abseiled from the 124-metre-high (406 feet) bridge, carrying gifts donated by fellow firefighters and their families, in what has become an annual tradition.

Santa Chacon explained how the idea came to him: “I come from a very large family, despite the efforts of my parents Christmas came and they had no gift to give us. Sometimes we went to a church and there was an exchange of gifts, as a child I wanted more, a surprise gift, and this one did not arrive.”

He added: “There were many times that, as firefighters, we had to rescue a child, today what we are rescuing are smiles and it is more satisfying: the children are fine and we give them a little happiness, and the goal is that, bring a little happiness to poor children.”

