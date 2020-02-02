-
First coronavirus death outside China reported | DW News
The Phillipines has reported the first death from the new coronavirus outside of China. Officials in Manila said the 44-year-old man came from Wuhan, the Chinese province hardest-hit by the outbreak. The death toll in China has now topped 300. More than 14 thousand people have now been infected worldwide, almost all of them on the Chinese mainland. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has now overtaken the SARS epidemic of 2003.
