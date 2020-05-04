First factory in Afghanistan to make face masks

A factory in Afghanistan is making personal protective equipment (PPE) for the first time.

The plan is to make five million affordable masks that cost a fraction of the imported ones.

Not only will this provide affordable protective equipment to people, but it is also providing job opportunities to Afghans hit hard by the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

