First woman to run hospital in Syria talks to Al Jaz
The first Syrian woman to run a hospital in the country and the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary is urging the international community to help stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s northwestern province Idlib.
Dr Amani Ballour ran a hospital in the besieged enclave of Eastern Gouta for three years, until 2018, when she and her staff were forced to evacuate after the enclave fell to Syrian regime forces.
She is in France at the start of a European tour to raise awareness about the situation in Idlib.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler sat down for an interview with Dr Amani in Paris.
