Fishy business: Have Europe’s fish had their chips?

Cod, herring, sole and plaice: these are some of Europe’s most-eaten fish – and four of the species whose populations are said to be at renewed risk. This comes after European ministers decided to continue over-fishing, despite a longstanding commitment to end the practice by 2020. The decision sparked an accusation of betrayal from the marine protection network “Seas at Risk”.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en