Five people sentenced to death in verdict over Jamal Khashoggi murder

Reporters Without Borders says justice has been “trampled upon” following a verdict on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder at the #Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year, but two government figures have been freed for lack of evidence

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en