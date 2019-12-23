Share
Five people sentenced to death in verdict over Jamal Khashoggi murder

33 mins ago

Reporters Without Borders says justice has been “trampled upon” following a verdict on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Five people have been sentenced to death over the murder at the #Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year, but two government figures have been freed for lack of evidence

