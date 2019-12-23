-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor says five people have been sentenced to death and three have been handed life sentences, over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The trial, held at the Criminal Court of Riyadh, took place behind closed doors and the identities of the defendants have not been released.
Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.
Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) says he had no prior knowledge of the operation.
To discuss this latest news we start with our correspondent Mohammed Adow who is live in Antakya in southern Turkey, near the border with Syria.
Mehmet Celik also joins us from Istanbul where he is the managing editor of the Daily Sabah, an English language newspaper.
Lastly, we speak to Al Jazeera’s Senior Political Analyst Marwan Bishara on the line from Doha.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#JamalKhashoggiMurder #SaudiArabia #BreakingNews