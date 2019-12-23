Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor says five people have been sentenced to death and three have been handed life sentences, over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The trial, held at the Criminal Court of Riyadh, took place behind closed doors and the identities of the defendants have not been released.

Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) says he had no prior knowledge of the operation.

To discuss this latest news we start with our correspondent Mohammed Adow who is live in Antakya in southern Turkey, near the border with Syria.

Mehmet Celik also joins us from Istanbul where he is the managing editor of the Daily Sabah, an English language newspaper.

Lastly, we speak to Al Jazeera’s Senior Political Analyst Marwan Bishara on the line from Doha.

