-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Five stolen masterpieces back on display 40 years after “biggest art heist” in East Germany
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Five old masters’ paintings stolen 40 years ago in what was described as the “biggest art heist” in East Germany were put on display on Monday at Friedenstein Palace in the German city of Gotha, where they went missing on December 14, 1979.
The paintings were rediscovered in the summer of 2018, when a lawyer representing an anonymous client contacted Gotha Mayor Knut Kreuch, offering to return the artworks. After two years of negotiations, all five masterpieces were returned to the gallery.
Visitors and media can be seen gathered at Friedenstein Palace to see the paintings exhibited for the first time in four decades.
“We can feel happy that the most exciting mystery, the biggest art heist in the GDR [German Democratic Republic], came to a resolution,” said Bodo Ramelow, minister-president of the state of Thuringia during a press conference. The masterpieces were seemingly stolen during the installation of a new security system at the castle, he explained.
Video ID: 20200120-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly