Five stolen masterpieces back on display 40 years after “biggest art heist” in East Germany

Five old masters’ paintings stolen 40 years ago in what was described as the “biggest art heist” in East Germany were put on display on Monday at Friedenstein Palace in the German city of Gotha, where they went missing on December 14, 1979.

The paintings were rediscovered in the summer of 2018, when a lawyer representing an anonymous client contacted Gotha Mayor Knut Kreuch, offering to return the artworks. After two years of negotiations, all five masterpieces were returned to the gallery.

Visitors and media can be seen gathered at Friedenstein Palace to see the paintings exhibited for the first time in four decades.

“We can feel happy that the most exciting mystery, the biggest art heist in the GDR [German Democratic Republic], came to a resolution,” said Bodo Ramelow, minister-president of the state of Thuringia during a press conference. The masterpieces were seemingly stolen during the installation of a new security system at the castle, he explained.

