Five year old boxing prodigy from Nigeria touted as next Mayweather

A boxing talent from Nigeria, Ayomide Adeyemo is being dubbed the next Mayweather as he shows off his boxing talents at just five years old, as seen in Lagos on Friday.

“At his age, he’s really really trying because if I give him a program that’s do this, do that, he always tries his best like he always tries his possible best to do it,” said his father, Olawiyola, who is a boxing coach.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Adeyemo was forced to stay home as school was suspended allowing him more free time to train.

“I miss my school but I am happy that my boxing did not stop,” said the young prodigy.

The five-year-old has already caught the attention of a UFC superstar, Cameroonian mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou, who called him the next Mayweather, in reference to Floyd Mayweather Jr. the undefeated former professional boxing champion who is widely seen as one of the greatest boxers ever.

