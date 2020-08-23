Five-year-old Japanese golf prodigy tees up to be a future professional

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Seina Murakami has been making noise and a whole lot of birdies at the Rokko Kokusai Public Golf Course in Kobe recently. The five-year-old sensation, who dreams of emulating her favourite player Tiger Woods, has a swing and a handicap well beyond her years.

“Seina started playing golf at the age of four and it’s been a year and a half now,” explained Seina’s father and avid golfer Hiroki Murakami. “I took her to the driving range and we played together. After buying a golf club for her, she started practising with it every day. She has been having lessons with golf instructor Ms. Yamamoto for a year and a half now,” Murakami went on to say.

Seina has a picture perfect swing, almost as aesthetically pleasing as the huge smile glued to her face while she is on the course. Her scores that she has been recording at such a young age are also phenomenal, telling reporters she had previously hit a six-under-par 66, a score that can take golfers decades to achieve.

According to Seina’s father, her success is down to practice, practice, practice. “She practices about two hours every day, two hours on weekdays and 8 hours during holidays. She practices swinging at at least 300 balls every day and does more than 500 balls on holidays,” explained Hiroki.

Japanese golfers have been making a historic rise in professional golf. Last year, 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno shocked the LPGA to win the Women’s British Open, the biggest event in women’s golf, in her first attempt at entering a tournament outside of Japan. It was the first time in 42 years that a Japanese woman lifted a major international golf trophy, perhaps with Seina rising through the ranks, the wait for the next trophy won’t be so long this time.

