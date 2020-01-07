Share
Five years on, France remembers deadly attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo

45 mins ago

The attack on Charlie Hebdo — with its long history of mocking Islam and other religions — was the first in a series of assaults that have claimed more than 250 lives since January 7, 2015, mostly at the hands of young French-born jihadists. FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali looks at the legacy of the satirical magazine.

