Five years since attack on Jewish supermarket

“He told me that he’s forbidden his son to wear his kippah in fear that he might be targeted”: On the 5th anniversary of the kosher supermarket attack in Paris, France 24’s Clovis Casali looks at the country’s ongoing problem with antisemitism.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en