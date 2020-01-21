Fiver protesters, two police killed in renewed violence in Iraq

Protesters in Iraq continue to voice their anger against the government on the streets. Some in Baghdad throwing stones this Tuesday at police, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. At least one other protester has been killed. Six people dies in Monday’s clashes.

