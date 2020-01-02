Fleeing Australian bushfires: Traffic jams and rush for supplies hinder evacuations

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Tens of thousands of people attempted to flee Australia’s bushfires Thursday in one of the biggest evacuations the country has ever seen. But with major roads closed due to fire risks evacuees reported waiting in gridlock for up to ten hours as they escaped the danger zone.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en