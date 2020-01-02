Share
Fleeing Australian bushfires: Traffic jams and rush for supplies hinder evacuations

Tens of thousands of people attempted to flee Australia’s bushfires Thursday in one of the biggest evacuations the country has ever seen. But with major roads closed due to fire risks evacuees reported waiting in gridlock for up to ten hours as they escaped the danger zone.

