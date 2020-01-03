Flooding and landslides in Jakarta kills at least 40

A major clean-up is underway in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, after some of the worst flooding and landslides in 20 years.

More than 40 people have died and at least 180,000 have been displaced.

This has highlighted the city’s increasing vulnerability as it continues to sink, putting its 30 million residents at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports.

