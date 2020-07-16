-
After the coronavirus pandemic: A global green recovery for a better future? - 12 hours ago
-
UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
John Bolton: ‘I’m not gonna vote for the Republican party nominee for president’ - 12 hours ago
-
Floods leave millions displaced in India, China, Indonesia - 12 hours ago
-
Global fertility decline could lead to ‘demographic time bomb’ by 2100 - 12 hours ago
-
‘A privilege’: Swimming with endangered whale sharks in Qatar - 12 hours ago
-
“Forget-to-Forget”: Choreography show remembers July 15 coup attempt in front of Hagia Sophia - 12 hours ago
-
Spain holds a memorial to honour the victims of the coronavirus pandemic | LIVE - 12 hours ago
-
Germany: Court moves trials to outdoor tent to uphold COVID safety measures - 13 hours ago
-
Portugal: Fans go bonkers as Porto claim 29th Portuguese league title - 13 hours ago
Floods leave millions displaced in India, China, Indonesia
Rescuers are searching for survivors after severe flooding in some of Asia’s most populous countries.
Heavy rains across the Indian subcontinent have left millions displaced.
Meanwhile, China is experiencing its worst floods in 30 years.
Mudslides are also hampering relief efforts in Indonesia,
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AsiaFloods #Monsoon #AljazeeraEnglish