Floods leave millions displaced in India, China, Indonesia

Rescuers are searching for survivors after severe flooding in some of Asia’s most populous countries.

Heavy rains across the Indian subcontinent have left millions displaced.

Meanwhile, China is experiencing its worst floods in 30 years.

Mudslides are also hampering relief efforts in Indonesia,

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

