-
Belgian king’s regret over DR Congo a sign of the times - 9 hours ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in parts of China, India - 9 hours ago
-
French local elections: Macron never really had the common touch - 9 hours ago
-
Pro-democracy activists decry Hong Kong security bill - 9 hours ago
-
Koalas could go extinct in Australian state of NSW ‘before 2050’ - 9 hours ago
-
Hong Kong protest to go ahead despite new law - 10 hours ago
-
Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council - 10 hours ago
-
Syria’s war: EU and UN push to raise billions in humanitarian aid for Syrian people - 10 hours ago
-
France’s oldest nuclear reactor to be switched off today - 10 hours ago
-
Venezuelan President orders EU ambassador to leave country within 72 hours - 10 hours ago
Floods wreak havoc in parts of China, India
Severe flooding has caused widespread destruction across parts of Asia.
At least 12 people have been killed and 10 are missing in southwest China.
While heavy rain in India has displaced more than a million people.
Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#ChinaFloods #IndiaFloods #AljazeeraEnglish