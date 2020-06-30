Floods wreak havoc in parts of China, India

Severe flooding has caused widespread destruction across parts of Asia.

At least 12 people have been killed and 10 are missing in southwest China.

While heavy rain in India has displaced more than a million people.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

