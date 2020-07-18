Florida now coronavirus epicenter as US cases top 70,000 a day | DW News

US President Donald Trump says he will not mandate face coverings nationwide to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trump says the public should be free to decide whether to wear them. He made the comments to Fox News as the US recorded more than 70,000 new infections for a second consecutive day. That’s the highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic. DW’s Stefan Simons reports from on the ground in Miami.

