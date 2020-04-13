Flouting social distancing, spring sun lures Londoners out of lockdown

Despite a global pandemic, many in Briton continue to flout the government’s guidelines on social distancing. With warm weather coaxing some Londoners outside during the Easter weekend, the Government has warned that if a minority of Britons continue to break the rules, they could be forced to ban exercise altogether.

