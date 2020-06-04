Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded

All four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd have now been charged in Minnesota.

Three are accused of aiding and abetting murder, while the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck is now charged with second-degree murder.

For many out on the streets, the charges are proof that the movement can deliver results, but, they say, this is just a beginning.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Minneapolis.

