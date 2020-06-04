-
Madeleine McCann: Police plea for help as German suspect revealed – Top stories this morning – BBC - 37 mins ago
-
Ex-defence chief Mattis rips Trump for response to Floyd protests - 38 mins ago
-
Brazil, Mexico coronavirus deaths hit daily record - 2 hours ago
-
The Brief: Where’s the money coming from for the EU Recovery Fund? - 2 hours ago
-
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded - 3 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Wed 3 June – Springwatch – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
‘Come November, we will remember’ George Floyd, says Rev Jesse Jackson - 12 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Sweden admits it could have battled COVID-19 better - 13 hours ago
-
Protests erupt in London over death of George Floyd| LIVE - 13 hours ago
-
Sweden’s chief epidemiologist concedes too many people died - 13 hours ago
Floyd death: Three more officers charged; Chauvin charge upgraded
All four police officers involved in the fatal arrest of George Floyd have now been charged in Minnesota.
Three are accused of aiding and abetting murder, while the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck is now charged with second-degree murder.
For many out on the streets, the charges are proof that the movement can deliver results, but, they say, this is just a beginning.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Minneapolis.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydprotest