Food security and seeds: Inviting wild relatives to the table

Today, more than ever before, our seeds are increasingly vulnerable to disease and a changing environment. This week on Down to Earth, we visit the world’s largest seed bank for wild species and meet scientists and chefs on a quest to safeguard the UK’s food security and heritage.

