Football fans in Italy face stark choice over stadium steward decree

A decree from former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini required football stadium stewards to present their criminal history from their home countries in order to work. For immigrant workers, who as stewards are paid as little as 30 euros for up to a 6-hour shift, such documents can only be procured in their country of origin. With stadium organisers reliant on the workforce to hold matches open to the public, implementation of the decree has been pushed back to end of June.

