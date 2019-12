Football legend Didier Drogba: ‘Sport is important for young people’s development in Ivory Coast’

On a visit to the Ivory Coast, French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated a sports complex in the popular Koumassi district of Abidjan on Saturday, in the company of former football legend Didier Drogba, a hero of both Marseille and Chelsea, and French Olympic judo champion Priscilla Gneto, born in Ivory Coast.

