-
China moves to end Hong Kong’s autonomy | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Councils throw 1 June schools reopening plan into doubt – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease - 5 hours ago
-
Ex-world champion boxer coaches French hospital workers amid Covid-19 - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand lockdown: Jobless and trapped migrant workers in limbo - 6 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 6 hours ago
-
Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty - 7 hours ago
-
Scotland lockdown: First minister announces lifting restrictions - 8 hours ago
-
Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong activists call for protest after China vows stronger security enforcement - 9 hours ago
Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease
As the coronavirus pandemic rages in parts of Latin America, Costa Rica’s quick response to the outbreak has brought infection numbers down.
And now football matches have come back to the country – with fans watching from a safe distance.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#CostaRica #Coronavirus #Football