Football matches resume in Costa Rica as virus curbs ease

As the coronavirus pandemic rages in parts of Latin America, Costa Rica’s quick response to the outbreak has brought infection numbers down.

And now football matches have come back to the country – with fans watching from a safe distance.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports.

