Football sponsorship: Rwanda’s controversial strategy to boost tourism
In an effort to boost its international image and attract more foreign visitors, the Rwandan government is investing heavily in football sponsorship. The “Visit Rwanda” slogan first became visible on Arsenal football jerseys thanks to a €34 million deal signed in May 2018. A similar contract was recently signed with French club Paris Saint-Germain. The strategy is already reaping results, but some observers say Rwanda should also be investing in improving its human rights record. FRANCE 24’s Simon Wohlfahrt reports.
