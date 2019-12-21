Football star Samuel Eto’o brings Africa’s top music bands to his hometown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of fans gathered at the Parc Des Princes venue in the Cameroonian city of Douala on Friday night to see their idols singing alive in a show organised by football star Samuel Eto’o.

The Cameroun-born football icon brought some of the biggest musical acts from the African continent, such as Kerozene from Ivory Coast and Diamond Platinum from Tanzania to his hometown.

Addressing the fans, Eto’o used the opportunity to advocate for women’s education and pledged to sponsor the schooling of 50 girls and 50 boys next year.

“It’s important for me to prepare myself well to serve you at all levels,” he said, sparking applause and cheering from fans.

