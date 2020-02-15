For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan

In Jordan, Rabee’ Zureikat is on a mission to revive a musical instrument from 3,000 years ago.

His search for a nai teacher led him to co-found the House of Nai, which works to spread knowledge of this ancient instrument throughout Jordan.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Amman, Jordan.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Nai #ReedFlute