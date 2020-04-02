For the first time, UK coronavirus daily deaths exceed 500

The United Kingdom reported its highest daily number of deaths so far, with 563 people dead from COVID-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a “sad, sad day”.

But scientists say the peak of the coronavirus cases is still two or three weeks away.

And that widespread testing critical to curbing the pandemic has yet to happen.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from London, UK.

