Foreign leaders demand compensation over plane downing in Iran

Canada has convened a meeting of countries that lost nationals in the downing of a civilian plane by Iran’s military last week. All 176 passengers on board the Ukrainian International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kyiv were killed. Investigators are trying to establish what happened in the flights last moments, but the investigation is being undermined by regional tensions.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from London.

