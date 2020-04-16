Foreign students in France risk being locked out of rent exemption package

France has offered exemptions on rent for businesses during the Covid-19 crisis, this does not extend to private individuals. Now, the French president says some funding might be available for students too, though there is on guarantee this will extend to foreign students.

