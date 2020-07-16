“Forget-to-Forget”: Choreography show remembers July 15 coup attempt in front of Hagia Sophia

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

On the fourth anniversary of the July 15 failed coup attempt in Turkey, a group of 100 choreographers performed a show in front of the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Team members wore red shirts adorned with Turkish crescent and star and moved in formation as the crowd watched on.

Organised under the motto ‘Forget-to-Forget’, the choreography was reportedly coordinated by Turkish Directorate of Communications.

On July 15, 2016, a part of the Turkish military started an operation aiming to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government. More than 300 people were reportedly killed and more than 2,100 injured, with government buildings, including the Turkish Parliament and the Presidential Palace being bombed from the air. At least 40,000 are said to have been detained in connection with the coup.

