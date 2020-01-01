Former Guinea-Bissau PM Embalo wins presidency; but can he deliver change?

In tonight’s edition, Umaro Cissoko Embalo is to become Guinea-Bissau’s next leader. His supporters will be hoping he stands for a break with the past in a country dubbed the world’s first ever ‘narco’ state. Also, we head to Burkina Faso where one prisoner is making all the right sounds ahead of his release. He’s been developing his musical talents behind bars and hopes to have a successful career once he’s finshed his five year sentence.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en