Former inmate brings holiday spirit to prisons with Xmas tree donations

Former inmate Elma Vega is helping incarcerated women celebrate the holidays with donated Christmas trees collected in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, which she delivers to the Jose Leon Suarez state prison to brighten up the end of year celebrations for those who spend them behind bars.

Footage from Saturday shows Elma arriving at the prison with the ornaments and, along with some detainees, assembling and decorating the tree. From the traditional star on the top to dolls of Santa Claus, the inmates’ decoration makes them feel more at home.

“Since I was detained, every year I wish this is the last one, the last holiday in here, that each one of us can spend with our family. And when putting together the tree, each one of us thinks of our family,” said Estala Maris Caceres, who has been in prison for 13 years for aiding a double homicide.

Vega, who spent three years in federal prison for drug trafficking, knows the hopeless feeling of spending the holidays alone in a prison cell. “The Christmas spirit in a prison makes everything much more intense, it deepens everything. It changes your mood. If you are well, you get sad because you want to be with your family,” she said.

The idea of donating trees to prisons came when she heard from an inmate that she hasn’t seen or touched a tree in over twelve years. “That really touched me and pushed me even more to do it next year, and I am already thinking to do it with the male prisoners too.”

