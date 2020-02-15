Former Lebanese PM blames rivals for deteriorating situation

Lebanon’s former prime minister, Saad Hariri has accused his successor’s government of pushing the country to near collapse.

In his first speech since becoming part of the opposition, Hariri cast doubt on whether the government would be able to win foreign support.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut, Lebanon.

