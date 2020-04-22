-
Former Mexican wrestler ventures into making face masks with famous characters
Former wrestler Moises Calderon has been making hand-made mouthpieces replicating famous wrestling masks, as filmed on Tuesday in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz.
The mask covers are made of polyester fabric but a protective fiber has been included to filter the air making them functionall.
“I made them with intention to sell them to my clients who are collecting masks. I have friends who are collecting ‘Black Shadow’, Hurricane Ramirez, the Fish Man from Tinieblas, Santos, collectors who have a lot of masks that I have been asked to make. They thought that I would make protective make masks with the characters. There was an increase of people who came and bought from me and it began to expand,” said Calderon.
“As Mexicans we seek not because we are afraid of death, we seek folklore, this is Mexican folklore,” he added.
