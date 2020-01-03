Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

David Stern, the man credited with transforming the fortunes of American basketball, has died at the age of 77.

His 30 years as the commissioner of the NBA have been remembered by the players he helped to turn into global icons.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports.

