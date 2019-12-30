Share
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives in Lebanon despite house arrest in Japan

Former Nissan-Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Lebanon, sources told FRANCE 24 on Monday. It was unclear if Ghosn traveled in violation of a house arrest order in Japan or if a deal was struck for his release. 

