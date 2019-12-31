Former Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn confirms he has left Japan

The former chairman of Japan’s car giant Nissan has arrived in Lebanon, saying he escaped injustice and political persecution.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in 2018 over allegations of financial misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

He was released from custody under strict bail conditions, including not being allowed to leave the country.

In a statement, Ghosn said he had been trapped in a “rigged” Japanese justice system.

Michael Penn is the president of the Shingetsu News Agency. He joins us by Skype from Tokyo to discuss this.

